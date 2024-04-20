Last tributes paid to Shib Narayan Das at Shaheed Minar - Dainikshiksha

People from all walks of life bid farewell to Shib Narayan Das, one of the designers of the first flag of Bangladesh and a freedom fighter, by placing wreaths on the coffin of deceased at the central Shaheed Minar.

When the body of Shib Narayan Das was taken to the central Shaheed Minar at 10:30am today, a guard of honor was given by the district administration.

Representatives from various cultural organisations, institutions paid tributes to him by laying wreathes till 12:00pm.

Shib Narayan Das died at 9:25am yesterday in the ICU of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital at the age of 78.

According to the family, Shib Narayan Das's eyes have been donated to "Sandhani" and his body will be donated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

From Shaheed Minar Shib Narayan Das' body was taken to his village in Cumilla. His body will be handed over to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in the afternoon after people from all walks of life pay tribute there.

Arnab Aditya Das, son of Shib Narayan Das, said, "My father was a man who never compromised with injustice, corruption and lies. He never compromised with the spirit of the Liberation War and non-communal politics."source: the daily star