Light rain likely over Dhaka, Khulna - Dainikshiksha

Light rain likely over Dhaka, Khulna

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Rain or thunder shower is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna division and at one or two places over Dhaka division, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing from 9 am today.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog elsewhere over the country during late night to morning," it added.

The existing mild to moderate cold wave which is sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Gopalgonj, Naogaon, Moulavibazar and Feni, may abate from some places, the bulletin said.

Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 27.5 degrees Celsius at Sitakunda while today's minimum temperature 7.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:43 pm today and rises at 6:41 am tomorrow in the capital.source: bss

SSC exams to begin on Feb 15 - dainik shiksha SSC exams to begin on Feb 15 President to address maiden session of 12th JS today - dainik shiksha President to address maiden session of 12th JS today Brother, 2 nephews arrested over killing of college teacher in Gazipur - dainik shiksha Brother, 2 nephews arrested over killing of college teacher in Gazipur 2,00,245 students to appear in SSC exams in Rajshahi - dainik shiksha 2,00,245 students to appear in SSC exams in Rajshahi Light rain likely over Dhaka, Khulna - dainik shiksha Light rain likely over Dhaka, Khulna please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0030488967895508