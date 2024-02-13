NIANER hosts seminar on innovations in nursing education and practice - Dainikshiksha

The National Institute of Advanced Nursing Education and Research (NIANER) organized a pivotal scientific seminar on Monday in Dhaka, focusing on the latest advancements in nursing education and practice. This event, held at NIANER's state-of-the-art facilities, drew nursing professionals, researchers, educators, and policymakers together to discuss the significant progress in nursing through research and innovation.

Since its inception in 2016, aided by a grant from the Government of the Republic of Korea and facilitated by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), NIANER has risen to prominence as Bangladesh's leading institution for nursing education, according to a press release from KOICA Bangladesh.

NIANER's dedication to quality and innovation has positioned it as a key player in advancing nursing education and practice within Bangladesh, attracting international nursing students and setting high standards in the field.

Maqsura Noor, NDC, Additional Secretary and Director General of the Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery (DGNM), served as the chief guest, lauding NIANER's contributions to research-based nursing education in the country. She commended the seminar's role in motivating young nurse researchers to pursue advanced roles in nursing.

Kang Hyun Suh, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Bangladesh and Bhutan Office, highlighted the critical role of investment in nursing education and training for sustainable healthcare outcomes. Suh praised NIANER's efforts to elevate the nursing profession and confirmed KOICA's continued support for healthcare professional empowerment in Bangladesh.

The seminar featured nearly 15 nursing students from across Bangladesh presenting their research on current issues in nursing care. The keynote research paper was delivered by Prof. Dr. Syed Abdul Hamid from the Health Economics Department of Dhaka University.

The event also saw participation from distinguished figures such as Prof. Dr. Debabrata Banik, Nursing Dean of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU); Md. Abdul Quader, Joint Secretary, Medical Education & Family Welfare Division; Md. Nasir Uddin, Deputy Secretary and Registrar of BNM; and Dr. Taslima Begum, Director of NIANER.

KOICA, established in 1991 by the Korean Foreign Ministry to administer Official Development Assistance, has played a vital role in supporting socio-economic development in Bangladesh through grant aid and technical cooperation since 1993.