No attestation to be needed in future: Farhad

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Sunday said the government job aspirants would not be needed attestation of documents for applying for vacant posts in future.

He said, “We saw in our student life that job seekers always visited offices or houses of first class government officers for attestations of their documents.”

The minister came up with the assertion in while replying to a question at a dialogue at media Centre at Bangladesh secretariat.

Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) organized the dialogue with its president Fasih Uddin Mahtab in the chair. BSRF general secretary Mashudul Haque moderated the dialogue.

The state minister said the government has been bringing changes in many affairs in this era of digitalization. “Now we have a big data bank. Everything, including academic certificates and educational documents, will be preserved in our voter ID data centre. You can view a lot of data if you want,” he said.

The state minister said every government service will be digitized and there will be no need of attestation. Once smart Bangladesh is implemented, all services will be made easily accessible for citizens, he added.

