Norwegian Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature - Dainikshiksha

Norwegian Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Norwegian Jon Fosse wins the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy in Stockholm praised his innovative plays and prose, saying he gave voice to the unsayable, reports BBC.

Born in 1959, his works span 40 plays, a wealth of novels, essays, children's books and translations.

He is also one of the most recognised and widely performed playwrights.

In the words of the Swedish Academy, he "blends the nature of his Norwegian background with artistic technique" and is commended for "exposing human anxiety and ambivalence at its core" in his works.

Jon Fosse says he is "overwhelmed and somewhat frightened" at getting the prestigious award.source: samakal

Arson violence won't be allowed before national election: PM Hasina - dainik shiksha Arson violence won't be allowed before national election: PM Hasina Generations of students remember 1968 massacre in march through Mexico City - dainik shiksha Generations of students remember 1968 massacre in march through Mexico City PM leaves London for home Tuesday - dainik shiksha PM leaves London for home Tuesday Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls as per constitution: Quader - dainik shiksha Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls as per constitution: Quader Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case December 3 - dainik shiksha Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case December 3 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 - dainik shiksha 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.010401010513306