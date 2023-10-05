Norwegian Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature - Dainikshiksha

Norwegian Jon Fosse wins the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy in Stockholm praised his innovative plays and prose, saying he gave voice to the unsayable, reports BBC.

Born in 1959, his works span 40 plays, a wealth of novels, essays, children's books and translations.

He is also one of the most recognised and widely performed playwrights.

In the words of the Swedish Academy, he "blends the nature of his Norwegian background with artistic technique" and is commended for "exposing human anxiety and ambivalence at its core" in his works.

Jon Fosse says he is "overwhelmed and somewhat frightened" at getting the prestigious award.source: samakal