NSU organizes ‘Seventh Season Flagship Competition’ - Dainikshiksha

The Career and Placement Center (CPC) of North South University successfully organized the ‘Seventh Season Flagship Competition Program- Ennovators 7.0’ of Banglalink, on Monday (30 October).

The program commenced with an inaugural address by Dr. M. Ismail Hossain, a distinguished Professor in the Department of Economics at North South University. The session was honoured by the presence of Banglalink's CEO, Erik Aas, who came to NSU to enlighten and inspire students about the program. A panel of expert speakers from Banglalink has graced the session, among them are Quazi Nafees Ahmed, Head of Talent Management, Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Rashed Moslem, Digital Services Deputy Director, Quazi Tahmeedul Munir, Strategic Assistant, and Sharose Islam, Corporate Communications and Sustainability Senior Executive, said a press release.

They articulated valuable insights about the ‘Ennovators 7.0’ competition and shared their expertise as they contributed to the discussions.

Ennovators 7.0 is aimed at inspiring NSU students to develop innovative digital concepts with the potential to shape their future careers. The launch of the "Ennovators 7.0" competition at North South University provided an invaluable opportunity for students to acquaint themselves with the competition, draw inspiration for their creative ideas, and prepare for their future career development.

Furthermore, there was a quiz competition at the event, and students who participated received prizes from Banglalink. The competition was also facilitated by the Young Economists' Forum (YEF) Club of NSU.

The concluding speech of Professor Khasro Miah was deeply motivating the program's significance and his commitment to empowering NSU students for their future career success.