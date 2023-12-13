One dead, five injured as train derails in Gazipur; locals suspect sabotage - Dainikshiksha

A man was dead and five people were injured as seven bogies of a train derailed at Bankharia near Gazipur Railway Station early today.

The identities of the deceased and injured could not be known immediately.

Hanif Ali, Joydebpur Railway Station Master, said seven bogies of Dhaka-bound ‘Mohonganj Express’ from Mymensingh veered off the tracks around 4:30 am, leaving one killed and five injured.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and are conducting a rescue operation.

Train communication between Joydebpur and Mymensingh remained suspended following the derailment.

Police are investigating whether it is an accident or an act of sabotage. Local people, however, suspected that blockade supporters cut off the rail tracks as part of sabotage activities. BNP and like-minded parties are observing a 36-hour rail, road, and waterway blockade.source: unb