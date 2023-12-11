One more victim dies, death toll rises to 3 - Dainikshiksha

DHAKA FILLING STATION FIREOne more victim dies, death toll rises to 3

Dainikshiksha Desk |

One more victim of December 6 fire at a fuel oil filling station at Mahakhali in Bangladesh capital Dhaka died at the Intensive Care Unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital Monday morning.

With the latest deceased, Md Amir Hossain, 32, son of Md Selim of Chandpur district, the death toll in the fire has risen to three.

‘Amir Hossain died at about 7:30am today,’ said Tariqul Islam, a physician of the institute.

On December 6, at least eight people sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out from a gas cylinder blast at the Royel Filling station in Mohakhali area in the capital.

They were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery where victim Abul Khayer, 40, died on the following day.

Another victim, Salauddin, 45, did at the institute on December 10 evening.source:newage

DU undergraduate admission process to begin from December 18 - dainik shiksha DU undergraduate admission process to begin from December 18 DU Prof Israfeel representing Bangladesh in Int'l performing art festival in Vietnam - dainik shiksha DU Prof Israfeel representing Bangladesh in Int'l performing art festival in Vietnam 3-day int'l symposium on health begins at DU - dainik shiksha 3-day int'l symposium on health begins at DU Israel-Hamas battles rage in south Gaza city - dainik shiksha Israel-Hamas battles rage in south Gaza city Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions - dainik shiksha Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.028898000717163