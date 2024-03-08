PM confers "Best Joyeeta Award-2023" to 5 women - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today conferred the “Best Joyeeta Award-2023” to five women in recognition of attaining success in different fields at the national level by overcoming difficulties and challenges.

The Premier handed over the award as the chief guest at a function in the city’s Osmani Memorial Auditorium, marking International Women Day-2024.

The best awardees are Anar Koli (economics), Kallyani Minji (education and employment), Komoli Robi Dash (successful mother), Jahanara Begum (repression prevention), and Pakhi Dutta Hijra (social development).

With State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi) in the chair, Secretary of the Ministry Nazma Mobarek delivered the welcome address.

On behalf of the Joyeeta Awardees, Kallyani Minji expressed her feelings upon receiving the award.

Each of the awardees received a cheque of Taka one lakh, crest, sash (Uttoriyo), and certificate.

At the outset, a documentary on women and the activities of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs was screened.

"Joyeeta" (victorious), a woman who reaches the peak of success by conquering all hurdles, means it is the symbolic name of a struggling and indomitable woman.

The government introduced the award to Joyeetas in five categories: the women who achieved success economically, the women who earned success in education and jobs, the successful mothers, the women who turned around by wiping out the dark days of torture, and the women who contributed to social development.source: bss