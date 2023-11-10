PM opens ‘Mrityunjoyee Prangyan' - Dainikshiksha

Inaugurating the "Mrityunjoyee Prangyan" which consists a sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said that this sculpture of Bangabandhu is merely not a sculpture, it is a history to know the country.

"This sculpture of Father of the Nation is merely not a sculpture, it's a history. It's a history to know our country," she said at the opening ceremony in city's Bijoy Smarani this morning.

In this Mrityunjoyee Prangyan, a sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman called "Mrityunjoy" has been installed, which was exhibited at the Victory Day Parade in 2021 and 2022.

The sculpture of Bangabandhu has been installed in the heart of this premises, where murals were also taken places on the walls.

Leadership and contribution of Father of the Nation in the struggle of freedom of Bangalee, starting from the language movement, other movements and War of Liberation has been portrayed on seven walls of this premises, constructed by Bangladesh Army.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister visited the "Mrityunjoyee Prangyan", and later took photographs with the students and military and civilian officials present there.

Source : BSS