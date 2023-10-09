PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair polls - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ON Monday reiterated her commitment to hold next polls in a free and fair manner as visiting State Secretary for International Development Cooperation of Sweden Foreign Ministry Diana Janse called on her at her office here.

“We are committed to holding the next general election in a free and fair manner,” PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting.

According to Karim, the Swedish state minister said they wanted a free and fair election in Bangladesh.

At the meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction over excellent relations between Bangladesh and Sweden.

The prime minister said Ukraine-Russia war should be stopped and the money saved from ending the war should be channeled towards the welfare of mankind.

“Sanctions should not be placed on transportation of food grains,” she said.

The premier said inflation, commodities prices and goods transportation costs have gone up due to the war and sanctions.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has no food crisis as the agriculturists are playing great role in increasing food production.

She went on saying that her government is establishing 100 special economic zones across the country. The prime minister has also offered a land for Swedish investment.

About Rohingya, the Swedish state minister highly praised Bangladesh premier for giving shelter to over one million displaced Myanmar nationals and said her government wanted dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.

She also appreciated Sheikh Hasina's leadership for overall development of Bangladesh particularly in women empowerment, poverty reduction and taking measures to mitigate climate change impacts.

The prime minister said unfortunately the developed countries are not acting enough to combat climate change impact.

The Swedish state minister also said the Deep Seaport will be the game changer for the development of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde were present at the meeting.