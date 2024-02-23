RU to bring its exams management under automation - Dainikshiksha

Rajshahi University (RU) is going to bring its examination management activities under automation for betterment of all concerned, particularly students and their guardians.

Necessary process of the automation is progressing fast and the need-based infrastructure development and other relevant works were already completed.

The RU authorities held an introductory and discussion meeting at its Senate Bhaban today discussing and devising ways and means on how to complete the works of automation of examination management successfully.

With Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Pro-VCs Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir and Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik.



During their respective power-point presentations, ICT Director Prof Khademul Islam Mollah and Controller of Examinations Prof Ashraful Islam Khan discussed the aspects of automated examination management highlighting its technical and applications elaborately.



VC Prof Golam Sabbir said they have started promoting automated management in the examinations of the academic year of 2022-2023.

Various manual activities, including students' attendance to class, registration for taking part in examinations, result publication within four weeks of exams and issuing of transcripts and certificates, will be brought under the automation.

The VC said necessary works are progressing fast so that the targeted people can get their cherished documents online from anywhere and anytime.source: bss