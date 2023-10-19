Scholastica student wins Silver award in Commonwealth Essay Competition - Dainikshiksha

A student of Scholastic School, Mirpur Branch, has won a Silver award in a prestigious international essay writing competition arranged by the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS).

Wasiq Ahnaf Chowdhury,15, a student of class 10 , has been recognized for his exceptional performance in the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2023, said a press release on Thursday.

His essay, centered on the theme 'Does age matter?, has earned him this esteemed accolade.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2023 has asked entrants to explore the power of young people hold within the global community and consider how this power can be harnessed to make a meaningful impact in the world.

This illustrious competition, which originated in 1883, holds the distinction of being the world's oldest international writing competition for schools. source: UNB