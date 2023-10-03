Schoolteacher dies in road crash - Dainikshiksha

Schoolteacher dies in road crash

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A schoolteacher was killed after being hit by a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila yesterday afternoon.

Rebecca Sultana Rikta, 36, was a teacher of Char Kalipur Government Primary School in the upazila, said police.

The incident took place in front of Madarerchar Government Primary School on Bakshiganj-Dewanganj road, said Sohel Rana, OC of Bakshiganj Police Station, quoting locals.

Rikta was returning home from her school.

She was rushed to Dewanganj Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared her dead, the OC added.source: The Daily Star

Arson violence won't be allowed before national election: PM Hasina - dainik shiksha Arson violence won't be allowed before national election: PM Hasina Generations of students remember 1968 massacre in march through Mexico City - dainik shiksha Generations of students remember 1968 massacre in march through Mexico City PM leaves London for home Tuesday - dainik shiksha PM leaves London for home Tuesday Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls as per constitution: Quader - dainik shiksha Govt taking preparations to hold fair polls as per constitution: Quader Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case December 3 - dainik shiksha Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case December 3 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 - dainik shiksha 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.004871129989624