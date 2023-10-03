Schoolteacher dies in road crash - Dainikshiksha

A schoolteacher was killed after being hit by a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila yesterday afternoon.

Rebecca Sultana Rikta, 36, was a teacher of Char Kalipur Government Primary School in the upazila, said police.

The incident took place in front of Madarerchar Government Primary School on Bakshiganj-Dewanganj road, said Sohel Rana, OC of Bakshiganj Police Station, quoting locals.

Rikta was returning home from her school.

She was rushed to Dewanganj Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared her dead, the OC added.source: The Daily Star