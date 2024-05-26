Students to be groomed with science, innovative knowledge - Dainikshiksha

Students should be groomed with science, technology and innovative ideas and knowledge so that they can lead the future Bangladesh competently.

Schools and colleges are the ideal places for making their students enriched with scientific and innovative knowledge. So, teachers and other concerned of the mid-level educational institutions should be attentive to this end as there is no alternative to it.

Administrative officials and academics made the observation while addressing a divisional level seminar titled "Science and Technology, Innovation is only the way of prosperity" and prize-giving ceremony of a daylong science affairs quiz competition-2024 here this afternoon.

Commissioner Office of Rajshahi division organised the event at the conference hall of Regional Public Administration Training Centre supported by the National Science and Technology Museum belonging to the Ministry of Science and Technology.



Divisional Commissioner Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir addressed the ceremony as the chief guest with Additional Commissioner Tarafder Akther Jamil in the chair.

Additional Commissioner Imtiaz Hossain, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range Saiful Islam and Associate Professor Shib Sanker Sen from the Department of Physics in Rajshahi New Government Degree College also spoke.

Prof Nazim Uddin from the Department of Physics in Rajshahi College presented a keynote paper in the seminar saying there is a government's direction for grooming students with modern scientific and innovative knowledge for building "Smart Bangladesh".

Commissioner Dr Humayun Kabir said the present students are the main resources for taking the future Bangladesh forward as most of the developed countries attained success by dint of their competent workforces.

He said flourishing technological innovative mentalities besides creating awareness among the young generation has become indispensable to attain the cherished goal.



He also said that the young generation has to play a pioneering role to build a "Smart Bangladesh" envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



The guests distributed prizes among winners of the competition.



In the quiz competition, Pabna Zilla School clinched the top position while Shimuldaur High School in Kazipur of Sirajganj and Tilakpur High School of Joypurhat grabbed the second and third position respectively.source: bss