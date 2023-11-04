Students to get bounced back stipend funds - Dainikshiksha

In an effort to rectify the mishandling of stipend funds for the fiscal year 2022-23, students from Class VII to XII will soon have the chance to recover their funds. Errors within the software system led to the inadvertent return of these stipend funds.

The relevant authorities have initiated a comprehensive data correction process to address this issue, and educational institution heads have been tasked with correcting the student information within the HSP-MIS software by November 16.

A directive has been issued by the Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust, providing a detailed guide on the data correction procedure. This directive, officially published by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education last Thursday, aims to rectify the situation.

Stipend disbursements were reversed for various reasons, including unopened accounts, inactive account numbers, incorrect entries, the use of business or merchant account numbers, fraudulent activities, closed or inactive account numbers, NID or KYC mismatches, absent customer PINs, and the failure to select the appropriate agent banking branch for the accounts. The Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust has urged institution heads to consider these factors when rectifying student information.

Instructions for correcting student information:

To rectify student information, educational institution heads or their designated representatives should follow these steps:

Access the HSP-MIS software.

Navigate to the 'Payroll' menu and select the 'Modify Payment Information' section.

Click on 'Account Type' and choose 'Bounce back,' then click 'Find.'

Select the 'Pen icon' or 'Edit' option in the correction column.

Amend the payment type and account number with the correct information. Please note that parental information cannot be altered within the HSP-MIS software.

Guardians must provide a valid and active mobile or online banking account number registered with their NID.

In the 'Reason for Data Change' dropdown menu, select 'Bounce Back Data Correction,' and click 'Yes' and then 'Edit.'

Remember that the same account number cannot be used by multiple students to receive stipend payments.

Institution heads are urged to follow these instructions and correct any inaccuracies in the HSP-MIS software by November 16. Failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe may result in the head of the institution being held responsible for any ensuing issues.

How to correct guardian information:

For those needing to update guardian information previously entered into the HSP-MIS software, the head of the relevant educational institution should submit an application through the upazila or thana secondary education officer. The application should include all required information, such as the student's name, birth registration number, class, the name and relationship of the new guardian, national identity card number, date of birth, and a valid and active mobile or online banking account number linked to the guardian's NID, along with the bank and branch details. These applications should be sent to the email address [email protected] by November 15.

The Prime Minister's Education Support Trust has disseminated this directive to all upazila and thana secondary education officers. Education officials have been instructed to promptly inform all educational institution heads about the correction process and ensure its diligent monitoring.