Two BUET students lost their lives in Bailey Road fire

dainikshiksha desk |

Two students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) died in the fire at Bailey Road in the capital on Thursday night.

They were Nahian Amin, 22 batch student of EEE department and Lamisha Islam, of Mechanical department of the same batch, Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Bachchu Mia confirmed on Friday.

Their bodies were handed over to the family members, he said.

Prof Mizanur Rahman of BUET, janaza of both the students were also completed early in the morning.source: unb

