US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas is holding a meeting today with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal at the Election Commission building in Dhaka's Agargaon area.

The meeting began at 11:10 am in the CEC's office room.

The US ambassador was accompanied by Deputy Political and Economic Counsellor at the embassy, Arturo Hines. Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan and EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam were also present at the meeting.