5 villages locked down after coronavirus patient dies in Moulvibazar

Local administration locked down five villages in Moulvibazar's Rajnagar upazila last night, a day after a coronavirus patient died there.

Residents of Dola, Bhangarhat, Syednagar, Akua and Ganeshpur villages have been put under isolation, our Moulvibazar correspondent reports quoting Rajnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (acting) Urmi Roy.

The measure has been taken to prevent spread of the coronavirus, she added.

A 45-year-old shopkeeper, a resident of Akua village, died with coronavirus-like symptoms on Saturday morning. On the same day, a rapid response team collected samples from the deceased's body and his family members and sent those to Dhaka for Covid-19 test.

Last night, a virologist from Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed that the man tested positive for coronavirus, Rajnagar Upazila Health Complex official Barnali Das told our correspondent.

The administration started miking last night to make villagers aware about coronavirus, said Tengra union Chairman Tipu Khan.