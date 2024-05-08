Upazila Election: Voting proceeds smoothly across multiple districts amid heightened security - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Voting for the first phase of the 6th Upazila Parishad Election is underway across 139 upazilas nationwide, with polls open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm without any interruptions.

A positive voter turnout was observed on Wednesday, marking a spirited start to the electoral process.

In Sylhet, voting is proceeding peacefully across four upazilas â€” Sylhet Sadar, Dakshin Surma, Bishwanath, and Golapganj â€” under strict security. Although election materials were delivered the night before the polls, ballots were distributed early in the morning, ensuring a smooth start to the day's voting.

Mohammad Zillur Rahman, the district’s Senior Election Officer, highlighted the comprehensive monitoring in place, with four judicial magistrates and in each union one executive magistrate stationed to oversee the electoral process.

Bagerhat's festive atmosphere was evident in the Kachua and Rampal upazilas, where especially female voters participated actively. The district has 30 polling centers in Kachua and 49 in Rampal, all bustling with voters.

Meherpur and Kishoreganj districts also reported robust voter participation. In Meherpur, voters in Sadar and Mujibnagar upazilas turned out in large numbers, while in Kishoreganj, initial slow voter traffic in Sadar, Hossainpur, and Pakundia upazilas was expected to pick up as the day progressed.

In Cumilla, the turnout was enthusiastic in Laksam, Manoharganj, and Meghna upazilas, where a total of 556,000 voters are registered. Meanwhile, in Khagrachhari, peaceful voting was underway in Ramgarh, Matiranga, Manikchari, and Lakshmichhari upazilas, with 213,897 voters expected to participate.

Security is tight, with teams of 17-19 personnel guarding each polling station in the plains and 19-21 in the Chattogram Hill Tracts and remote areas. The elections are occurring in approximately 10,400 polling stations nationwide.

After adjustments in the election schedule due to uncontested winners in five upazilas and postponements in eight, the Election Commission (EC) has organized the elections in four phases. The subsequent phases will cover additional upazilas on May 21, May 29, and June 5. source: UNB