Upazila Election: 418 BGB platoons deployed ahead of 1st phase - Dainikshiksha

A total of 418 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed to maintain law and order situation ahead of the first phase of Upazila Parishad Election tomorrow in 150 upazilas across the country.

According to a BGB media release, signed by its Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam, the members of the paramilitary force will remain deployed till May 10.

Under “In Aid to the Civil Power’’, the BGB personnel will perform duty as mobile and striking force to assist the local civil administration to hold a free, fair and peaceful election, it reads.

According to the Election Commission’s announced schedule, upazila parishad elections to 150 upazilas will be held on May 8 in the first phase. In the second phase, 160 upazilas will go to polls on May 21, and in third phase, 112 upazilas will go to polls on May 29. In the 4th phase, elections will be held in 55 upazilas on June 5.

As per the EC’s plan, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be used in 22 upazila parishad polls in the first phase, 24 in second phase, 21 in third phase, and two in the fourth phase.source: unb