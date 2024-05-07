PM urges IOM to raise more funds for Rohingys - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to raise more funds from newer sources for assistance of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh as its Director General (DG) Amy Pope paid a courtesy call on her here.

"As the fund for the assistance of Rohingya (in Bangladesh) decreased, the IOM should find new partners to raise more funds to help the displaced Myanmar nationals," PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam quoted her as telling Pope at their meeting in Ganabhaban.

In a media briefing after the meeting at PM's official residence, Islam said the premier also asked the IOM to help relocate Rohingyas to Bhashanchar as an abode for one lakh Rohingyas has been built there with all the facilities including education, healthcare services and employment.

Around 30-35 thousand Rohingyas have so far been relocated to the Bhashan char.

During the meeting, the IOM DG, who visited the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar yesterday, has raised the issue of security in the Rohingya camps to the premier.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has deployed appropriate number of security personnel in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps to ensure their safety and security.

She said the Rohingyas are divided into several groups and sub groups and they are engaged in internal conflicts.

Local people have now been minority in their locality as the Rohingyas are larger in number, she added.

Pope also stressed the need for giving proper training on language and culture to the migrated people to scale up their skill as per the demand of the host countries.

In reply, the prime minister said her government has attached topmost priority on giving proper training on profession and language to anyone in case of sending him to other country.

She continued that they have built 112 Technical Training Centres (TTCs) across the country for providing training to build skilled manpower.

Sheikh Hasina also said migration is a natural process. "But, the migration ration will decline significantly if the poverty reduces," she opined.

She also said her government has taken various programmes for the migrants that include giving loan without any guarantee.

The prime minister said both the host and source countries should protect the interest of the migrated people as they work for socio-economic advancement of both the countries.

She said people are migrated internally for the climate change as well.

Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries for climate change and people are being migrated internally for river erosion, flood and cyclone, she said.

The prime minister said her government has given houses to over 4000 climate refugees at Khurushkul in Cox's Bazar.

She also said her government has been building climate resilient houses in the costal belts and floating houses in flood prone areas and has given the houses to the homeless people free of cost.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Secretary of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Md Ruhul Amin, among others, were present.source: bss