14 students get Bangabandhu Creativity Talent Hunt prizes in Rajshahi - Dainikshiksha

A total of 14 secondary students got Bangabandhu Creativity Talent Hunt Prizes as recognition for their extraordinary talents.

They were given the prizes in different categories of the Bangabandhu Creativity Talent Hunt divisional competition hosted by District Education Office at Government Laboratory High School here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohinul Islam addressed the prize-giving ceremony as the chief guest with District Education Officer Nasir Uddin in the chair.

Marian Badsha Ononya, an eighth grade student of Mohanpur Government High School, clinched the first prize in language and culture category.

Other winners are: Fatema Rownak, Zannatul Ferdous Maya, Golam Fahmid, Abdullah Al Zunaid, Mukaddesh Ali Miraj, Abdur Rakib Chanchal, Tasnim Alam Nasif, Hasnat Bari, Masnun Alam Anova, Mariam Akter Ritu, Sadia Islam, Huraira Azad Shimu and Suraiya Akter.

Large number of students from all eight districts in the division took part in different categories, including language and culture, daily education, mathematics, computer, Bangladesh Studies and the Liberation War of the

competition.source: bss