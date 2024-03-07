2nd day's RU admission test held peacefully - Dainikshiksha

The second day's admission test for the first year honours 2023-2024 academic year of Rajshahi University (RU) was held peacefully today.

On this day, there were 74,785 registered students under 'A' unit consisting of 27 Departments belonging to Arts, Law, Social Science and Fine Art faculties and the Institute of Education and Research. They took part in the tests in four groups with 91 percent attendance today.

RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar briefed the journalists at the campus detailing the overall situation of the test and preparations adopted for its peaceful holding.

Pro-VCs Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir, Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik, Registrar Prof Tariqul Islam, Proctor Prof Asabul Islam, Students Adviser Prof Jahangir Alam Saud and Public Relation Administrator Prof Pradip Kumar Pandey were present at that time.

Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar said 1,85,680 students are appearing in the test for 4,438 seats in 59 Departments under 10 faculties and two institutes this year.

On Tuesday last, there were 76,354 registered students for the 'C' unit test with 26 Departments belonging to the faculties of Science, Agriculture, Engineering, Bio-science and Geo-sciences.

Tomorrow (Thursday), 34,541 students will appear in the test in the 'B' unit consisting of six departments belonging to the Business Studies Faculty and the Institute of Business Administration.

He said they are taking the tests in MCQ-method and none is being allowed to go outside of the examination halls during the 60-minute examination.

Prof Golam Sabbir categorically said they are very much sincere and positive about the holding of tests properly and successfully as they have close coordination with local civil and police administration.

They have adopted 25-point steps for attaining desired yields in this regard. Detailed information about the admission tests remained available in http://admission.ru.ac.bd/ website.source: bss