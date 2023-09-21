45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 - Dainikshiksha

The 45th BCS written exam will start from November 27. The company informed this information in a press release on Thursday (September 21).

The notification signed by PSC Controller of Examinations (Cadre) Anand Kumar Biswas said that the 45th BCS written examination (inventive and post-related subjects) will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centers from November 17.

Exam hall, seat arrangement and related important instructions will be published on Commission website and Teletalk Bangladesh website in due course.

Earlier, the 45th BCS preliminary exam was held on Friday, May 19 this year. 2 lakh 68 thousand 119 out of 3 lakh 46 thousand candidates took part in it. 78 thousand 803 people did not take the exam.

Later, on June 6 this year, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the results of the 45th BCS preliminary examination. 12 thousand 789 people passed it. PSC released the result in the shortest time after the preliminary examination.

A total of 2,309 cadres will be recruited through the 45th BCS.

1 thousand 22 people will be taken in non-cadre. Out of 2 thousand 309 cadres in 45th BCS, the most recruitment will be in medical. A total of 539 assistants and dental surgeons will be recruited. 437 people will get the maximum appointment in education cadre after treatment. After that, 80 people will be appointed in police, 54 in customs and 274 in administration.