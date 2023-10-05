60 students to be enrolled at DU under sports quota - Dainikshiksha

60 students to be enrolled at DU under sports quota

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Sixty students will be admitted in the undergraduate program in Dhaka University for 2022-23 academic year under the player quota.

This approval was given in a meeting held on Wednesday at the Vice-Chancellor's Lounge following the recommendation of the player quota admission committee.

VC Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting.

The decision to admit students under player quota was taken with the aim of improving the quality of sports in Dhaka University for encouraging skilled athletes to participate in national and international sports competitions.source: UNB

