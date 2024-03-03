Aga Khan Academy's commitment to quality education aligns with Smart Bangladesh vision - Dainikshiksha

The Aga Khan Academy Dhaka wants to contribute to Bangladesh’s goal of a prosperous nation providing students with education of the highest standard in order to prepare them for the future and make a positive contribution in a changing world, the head of the Academy has said.

“We want to work together for a common goal, for the betterment of our people; and for a peaceful, rich and prosperous Bangladesh,” Suvina Shunglu, the new head of the Aga Khan Academy Dhaka, told UNB at her office recently.

The Academy, which is now in its second academic year, has a dream, said Suvina, who promotes a culture of quality education, diversity, and inclusion.

“This dream has come to us from its founder – Aga Khan. We are here and the school is here to realize that dream,” she said, adding that the dream is to groom people who will respect each other and who will be pluralistic and accept differences and will work together for the common goal.

Suvina, who has worked in the field of education and school administration over the last 30 years, said they do not have academies in the United States or in Europe but they have such academies in developing countries.

The Aga Khan Academy Dhaka is the fourth in a network of Aga Khan Academies being established in countries across Africa, South and Central Asia, and the Middle East.

The first Academy opened in Mombasa, Kenya in 2003, the second in Hyderabad, India in 2011 and the third in Maputo, Mozambique in 2013.

Highlighting the importance of teachers’ training, Suvina said teaching is one of the most meaningful professions. “I am not saying teaching is the most lucrative profession.”

“We want enough teachers for all the schools,” she said, adding that the International Baccalaureate (IB) is the most progressive curriculum.

During his visit last week to Aga Khan Academy, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak shared his vision to revolutionize education for talented Bangladeshis, particularly those residing in rural and remote areas.

His vision aims to establish a world-class learning environment through a robust national talent identification program, with the Aga Khan Academy proposed as a knowledge partner of the Ministry.

This collaborative effort seeks to empower underprivileged children in rural areas, nurturing their development into modern global citizens.

Palak underscored Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision for a Smart Bangladesh by 2041, emphasizing innovative education to cultivate smart citizens.

In alignment with this vision, the Ministry is planning the establishment of the Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology which will offer training programs including on AI and robotics.

Palak reiterated the government's commitment to transitioning from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh, leveraging education, technology, and knowledge as drivers of progress.

Recognizing the Aga Khan Academy as a beacon of educational excellence, Palak proposed collaboration to modernize government educational institutions and promote ICT integration in education.

This partnership aims to establish AI awareness programs, innovation challenge funds, and a robust education and knowledge ecosystem.

As the nation embarks on this transformative journey, Palak's vision promises to bridge the gap between urban and rural education, paving the way for a brighter future for all citizens of Bangladesh.

During his visit to the Academy, Palak graciously toured the campus and engaged with the students.

On behalf of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and the Aga Khan Academy, Resident Diplomatic Representative of AKDN, Munir M Merali, extended heartfelt gratitude to State Minister Palak for gracing the campus with his presence and for sharing his vision for a Smart Bangladesh.source:unb