AL activists ‘set microbus on fire’ in Natore

A group of Awami League activists allegedly set a microbus on fire on Bogura-Natore highway in front of Dighapatia Textile Mill in Natore Sadar upazila on Sunday.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s Natore district unit acting convener Shahidul Islam told New Age that the ruling Awami League activists set the microbus on fire and beat up their party leaders and activists while they were going to Bogura to take part in the youth road march.

He could not reveal detail information about the injured persons.

Awami League’s Natore district unit general secretary Shariful Islam Ramzan denied the allegation and said that the party had no connection with the incident.

According to police and local people, a group of six to eight youths, who were waiting in front the text mill, blocked the highway and stopped the microbus which was heading towards Naogaon from Natore at about 10:30am.

At one stage, the youths set the microbus on fire and beat up the passengers after they got out of the microbus to save their lives, the locals said.

On information, a team of Natore Fire Service and Civil Defense Station rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

Rokibul Islam, owner of the microbus, told reporters after the incident that a group of people were going to Naogaon from Natore renting his vehicle.

‘Driver Shahin suddenly contacted me over the phone and said that some AL activists set the microbus on fire and stabbed him,’ he added.

Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar police station, told New Age that they were looking into the matter and trying to find out why the vehicle was set on fire and who were involved in the incident.