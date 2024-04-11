AL comes to power to give while BNP to take:PM - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has said her party Awami League comes to power to give something to the people while BNP assumes to take.

"Awami League always stands beside the people and works for their welfare," she said.

The Premier was exchanging greetings with people of all strata of life including party leaders and workers, different professionals, judges, foreign diplomats and civil and military officials at her official Ganabhaban residence here on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr this morning.

She thanked the countrymen for voting her party to power time and again.

Sheikh Hasina also appreciated the partymen for distributing Iftar among the people instead of holding Iftar parties during the month of Ramadan following her directive.

She said that BNP held 1,000 iftar parties during the month of Ramadan and enjoy foods while Awami League distribute Iftar items among the people.

"Awami League always give something to the people while while BNP takes. AL comes to power to give while BNP to take," she said.

The Primer wished the countrymen a happy and joyous Eid on behalf of herself, her sister Sheikh Rehana and her family members.

"May the Eid will bring unbounded delight, joy and happiness to the people including those who come to Ganabhaban today," she said.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated her commitment to arrange food, clothing, accommodation, education and treatment for the countrymen following the path of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Father of the Nation and sister of the Prime Minister, and AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader were present on the dias.