Assembly in govt pry schools closed for heatwave - Dainikshiksha

The primary and mass education ministry on Saturday gave directive to keep close assembly at all government primary schools across the country until further notice due to the ongoing heatwave.

The government primary schools will open on Sunday after eid vacation since Ramadan 10.

In a press release, the ministry also said that it was observing the current heatwave across the country.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a 72-hour nationwide heat alert starting from Friday saying the ongoing heatwave is expected to continue in most parts of the country.

‘Discomfort might increase due to high humidity during this period,’ said a BMD warning signed by meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik.source: newage