Bangladesh reports seven more dengue deaths in 24hrs

A total of seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 846 this year.

During the period, 3,027 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 849 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 10,102 dengue patients, including 3,814 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 173,795 dengue cases and 162,447 recoveries this year.

In the first two weeks of September, the Aedes mosquito-borne Dengue has claimed the lives of 174 people across the country. 33,336 cases were reported during the same period.

