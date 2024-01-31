Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia to elevate ties to a higher level - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (January 31, 2024) agreed to take the existing excellent bilateral relations to a higher level.

This was expressed when President of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibraheem Al Sheikh called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhwat Moon briefed reporters after the call on.

Moon said that Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia share a rich and longstanding historical relationship rooted in religious, cultural, and economic bonds.

She Informed that for Bangladeshi Muslims, Saudi Arabia holds a special place in their hearts being the birthplace of Islam and the two holiest sites, Makkah, and Madinah.

“Thousands of Bangladeshis perform the Holy Haji and the Umrah for religious purposes,” she said.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the recent development activities, reforms, and emerging role of Saudi Arabia on the global front under the visionary leadership of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Prime Minister and Crown Prince His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.

Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad congratulated the prime minister on her reelection.

He mentioned that Saudi Arabia was always with Bangladesh and it has a historical long lasting relationship.

He lauded visionary leadership of the prime ninister for the unprecedented development of Bangladesh.

“Prime Minister’s leadership is exemplary and imitable,” Shakhwat Moon quoted President of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as saying.

He also conveyed the greetings of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to the prime minister.

Welcoming the greetings, Sheikh Hasina also greeted the Crown Prince.

PM’s Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.source: unb