'BCL factional clash' at CU - Dainikshiksha

Two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) locked into a clash at the Chittagong University on Thursday afternoon.

The clash broke out between the 'Bijoy' and 'Sixty-Nine' factions of Chittagong University Chhatra League around 1 pm which lasted for an hour.

However, there have been no reports of injuries till the filing of this report.

The members of the Sixty-Nine group have taken position at the Suhrawardy Hall while the Sixty-Nine group is at Shahjalal Hall, Najemul Alam Murad, CU assistant proctor, said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

"Both groups were sent to the hall. Additional police forces were deployed on the campus," he added.

Earlier the same group locked into chase and counter-chase at the campus on Wednesday night.

The BCL men pelted brick chips towards each other during the clash. Some BCL men were seen carrying sticks and iron rods.

Sakhawat Hossain, one of the leaders of the Bijoy group, said that Rashed, a student of the 2017-18 session of the Education and Research Department, was beaten up during today's 'pitha utsab' over previous enmity, triggering the violence.source: unb