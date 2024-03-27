Bhutanese King to visit Padma Bridge, Special Economic Zone in Araihazar today - Dainikshiksha

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will visit the Padma Bridge today, an infrastructural feat constructed entirely through self-financing efforts of the Bangladesh government.

This remarkable infrastructure project stands as a testament to Bangladesh’s commitment to advancing connectivity and fostering economic growth.

After visiting the Padma Bridge, King Jigme will visit a Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Narayanganj, in the afternoon to witness firsthand the infrastructure and facilities there.

He is scheduled to arrive at Araihazar, Narayanganj, at 12:30 pm today.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori and Executive Chairman of BEZA Shaikh Yusuf Harun will receive the King.

After a video presentation and brief discussion there, he will visit the Singer Bangladesh Limited construction site there.

On Thursday afternoon, the King will visit Kurigram Special Economic Zone.

Bhutan has already conveyed its appreciation to Bangladesh for offering the Special Economic Zone in Kurigram, which is 190 km from the southern city of Gelephu, Bhutan.

An MoU has been signed in this regard by the authorities of Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The Economic Zone will add a "new horizon" in the area of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries and also for achieving greater prosperity in the South Asia region, the two South Asian countries hope.

After visiting the Economic Zone in Kurigram, the King will go to Sonahat Land Port, where he will be given guard of honour by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The Bhutanese King is scheduled to leave Bangladesh territory at 3:30 pm on Thursday for Golakganj, Assam via Sonahat Land Port.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will see him off there.

The state visit of the King to Bangladesh has further strengthened the traditional ties of friendship, cooperation, and goodwill between the two countries, according to a joint statement.

Both sides expressed happiness that Bhutan and Bangladesh signed the Agreement on the Movement of Traffic-in-Transit and its Protocol in March 2023, which will usher in new horizons for bilateral trade and connectivity.

The Agreement and its Protocol will not only be phenomenal for bilateral trade but will also work as a platform for paving the way for an interconnected South Asia.

Both countries expressed satisfaction on the recent initiatives between the two for facilitating trade such as Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) — the first of its kind for the two countries — and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for seamless use of the inland waterways of Bangladesh.

The power and energy sector provides an important area for cooperation between Bhutan and Bangladesh.

In this regard, both sides underscored the importance of strengthening subregional cooperation in the energy sector among Bhutan, Bangladesh and India.

The King of Bhutan extended invitations to President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Bhutan.source: unb