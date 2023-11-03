BNP leader Amir Khasru detained - Dainikshiksha

The detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has detained BNP’s standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from his Gulshan residence in the capital.

A team of DB police picked up Amir Khasru from his Gulshan residence early Friday, said BNP Chairperson’s Media wing member Shamsuddin Didar.

A DB official confirmed the matter to

Requesting anonymity, the official said, "The details of Amir Khasru Mahmud's arrest will be disclosed later."

Earlier, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and its joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal were arrested from the capital's Shajahanpur area on Tuesday night.

Law enforcers on Sunday raided the houses of both leaders following serious violence in the city’s Nayapaltan and Kakrail areas on Saturday centring BNP’s grand rally, but they did not find them there.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was arrested in a case filed over vandalising chief justice's residence during his party’s grand rally on October 28.

A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate later sent him to jail after rejecting his bail petition.source: unb