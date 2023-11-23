BNP to enforce another spell of 48-hour blockade from Sunday - Dainikshiksha

The BNP and like-minded parties will again enforce a 48-hour fresh road-rail-waterway blockade across the country starting from Sunday morning, giving a break for two days, to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).

Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a virtual press briefing on Thursday afternoon. It will be the seventh round of blockade programme of the opposition parties since October 31.

He said the blockade will begin at 6am on Sunday and end at 6m on Tuesday.

Rizvi said the blockade is also meant for mounting pressure on the government to quit, hold the next election under a non-party neutral government and release party leaders and activists, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said other opposition parties, who have long been carrying out the simultaneous movement with BNP, also observe a similar programme.

The fresh programme was announced 14 hours before the end of the opposition’s ongoing 48-hour blockade which will end at 6m on Friday.

Rizvi thanked the country’s people and the opposition leaders and activists for making their blockade programme a success.

BNP and like-minded parties enforced a 48-hour countrywide shutdown from Sunday (November 19) before the blockade programme.

The opposition parties observed blockades in six phases to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit power and hold the next election under a non-partisan administration.

They also observed a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal on October 29 in protest against the attacks on BNP’s grand rally at Nayapaltan that ended amid the incidents of torching vehicles and clashes, leaving three people dead.

Half an hour into the start of BNP's much-talked-about grand rally at Nayapaltan on October 28, BNP leaders and workers locked in a clash with the ruling party activists and police at Kakrail. The violent clashes soon spread around Nayapaltan, foiling the rally midway.source: unb