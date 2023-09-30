Brahmanbaria-2 MP Ukil Abdus Sattar dies at 84 - Dainikshiksha

Brahmanbaria-2 MP Ukil Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan passed away at a hospital in Dhaka early Saturday. He was 84.

The five-time MP breathed his last at 3 am while undergoing treatment at the capital’s Evercare Hospital, said his son Mainul Hasan Tushar.

He had been suffering from kidney disease for long and was admitted to the hospital a week back when his condition worsened, he said.

The estranged BNP leader, who served as the state minister for Law, Fisheries, and Land ministries under the 4-party coalition government after 2001 election, will be buried at the family graveyard in Sarail upazila.

He was born on January 16, 1939 at Parmanandpur village under Aruail Union of the Sarail upazila. He served as the president of the Brahmanbaria district BNP for a long time.

Abdus Sattar was last elected from Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj) constituency as an independent candidate in February this year.

In 1979, he was elected as an independent candidate from Comilla-1 constituency and later from Brahmanbaria-2 constituency in the 1991 and 1996 elections with BNP nomination.

After the 2001 election, Sattar served as technocrat state minister for Law, Fisheries, and Land ministries under the 4-party coalition government.

He was also elected MP in the 2018 election with BNP ticket.

The veteran politician resigned from MP post for Brahmanbaria-2 constituency in line with the party’s decision last year. He also resigned from all posts of BNP including that of BNP chairperon’s adviser.

Later, Sattar contested the by-election as an independent candidate amid nationwide discussion and won the election held on February 1. source: UNB