Buet students continue protest for day 2 against BCL activities on campus - Dainikshiksha

The students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) continued their demonstration on Saturday against the alleged activities of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on the campus where student politics is prohibited.

They boycotted all sorts of academic activities for the second consecutive day and demanded stricter action against those students who tried to revive student politics on the campus ignoring the ban.

They gathered in front of Dr. M A Rashid administrative building in the the morning chanted slogans against student politics.

On October 11, 2019, Buet authorities banned student politics after Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, was beaten to death by a group of Chhatra League (BCL) activists at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall in the early hours of October 7.

Amid protests of general students, Buet authorities cancelled the hall allocation of Imtiaz Rahim Rabbi, a student of 21st batch of Civil Engineering department and also a member of BCL central panel, but no decision was taken about his expulsion as per the demand of the students.

The protesting students gave an ultimatum to the university authorities seeking expulsion of Imtiaz Rahim Rabbi within 2 pm today.

They also demanded expulsion of those students whom they identified by analysing CCTV footages. They are ASM Anas Ferdous (ID: 1818004), Mohammad Hasin Arman Nihal (ID:2106101), Aniruddha Majumdar (ID:2106079), Zohirul Islam Emon (ID:2112031) and Sayem Mahmud Sajedin Rifat (ID: 2106126) for violating the rules of the university.

Besides, the students asked the university authorities to clarify its stance regarding the entrance of BCL men in the midnight and use of the seminar room for political purposes as it requires permission from Directorate of Students' Welfare (DSW).

The students also sought resignation of Director of Student Welafare for ‘failing to do his duty and violating the regulation of the university’. They also declared to continue boycott of academic activities till March 31.

The Buet authorities assured the protesting students of forming a probe to investigate the matter on Friday.

In the midnight on March 28, BCL president Saddam Hussain along with other leaders and activists entered Buet campus when Imtiaz Rahim Rabbi, an executive member of BCL central panel, was present and allegedly played vital role in the entering of the BCL men.

Besides, some leaders and activists of the newly formed BCL committees gave floral wreaths to the president.

One of the gatemen of Buet seeking anonymity also confirmed the matter of using the auditorium in the midnight of March 28 by BCL leaders.source: unb