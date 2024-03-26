BUP celebrates Independence and National Day - Dainikshiksha

BUP celebrates Independence and National Day

dainikshiksha desk |

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) celebrated the Independence and National Day with various programmes under the supervision of BUP Cultural Forum on Tuesday (26 March).

The Independence and National Day 2024 was celebrated to appraise the historical significance and awareness of the day to the next generation. The programme includes hoisting the national flag, discussion meetings, and documentary exhibitions, said a press release.

BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, PhD also delivered his valuable speech on independence and national day.

Among others, BUP Pro-VC Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, BUP Senior Officials, Faculty Members, Staff and Students were also present in the programme. Besides, many Faculty Members, High Officials and Students had joined the discussion virtually.

 

