Cultural exchange program among students of 3 countries held - Dainikshiksha

A cultural exchange program involving the students of Bangladesh, Nepal, and Malaysia was held at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) in Mymensingh on Friday.

Around 150 students from these countries participated in the program.

Leo Club of BAU organised the the event at the Chashi Bhavan Auditorium of the university sponsored by Lions Club of Dhaka Mymensingh Heritage.

The students showcased their respective countries' traditional attire, food, crafts, heritage and culture through performances of national flags hoisting and national anthem.

Ln. Dr KHM Nazmul Hussain Nazir, advisor of Leo Club of BAU, stated that the program was organised with the aim of promoting Bangladesh's rich culture internationally. Through such events, students can learn about and appreciate each other's cultures.

He further mentioned that every country in the world desires to spread its culture beyond its borders. At BAU, foreign students actively participate in educational activities every year. 30 foreign students are actively involved with our Leo Club, which helps promote the country internationally.

Regarding the Lions Club's activities, Ln Engr. Serajul Islam Anamul, president of Lions Club of Dhaka Mymensingh Heritage District 315A2, said the Lions Club is a globally recognized service-oriented organization by the United Nations. Alongside its efforts in hunger, vision, child cancer, diabetes, and environmental issues worldwide, Lions Clubs and Leo Clubs collaborate to create opportunities for self-employment for the poor, provide free medical treatment and vaccination for cattle, conduct free cataract surgeries for the elderly, treat children with special needs, and provide food and assistance.

Additionally, there are ongoing service programs for pregnant women and adolescents.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh Agricultural University's Leo Club is the only club in the country where foreign students participate. Through them, the Leo Club and Lions Club's humanitarian programs will easily reach the international arena.

Among others, Prof Dr. Abdul Awal the Acting Vice-Chancellor of BAU, Prof Dr. Md.Tanvir Rahman the Director of the International Desk of BAU, Prof Dr. Md. Harun-ur-Rashid the Students' Advisor, Prof Dr. Bapon Dey and Associate Prof Dr. Md. Golzar Hossain, were present.source: unb