Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’ - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: The air quality in Bangladesh capital Dhaka has been identified as ‘unhealthy’ Sunday morning.

With an air quality index score of 143 at 09:05am, Dhaka ranked 6th on the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality.

Nepal’s Kathmandu, Thailand’s Chiang Mai and Vietnam’s Hanoi occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 188, 162 and 160, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 151 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, and a reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants — particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long grappled with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in the winter and improves during the monsoon.

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market Settle disputes through dialogue, say 'no' to wars: PM Hasina at UNESCAP meet - dainik shiksha Settle disputes through dialogue, say 'no' to wars: PM Hasina at UNESCAP meet Severe Heatwave: Patient overload, insufficient facilities exacerbate health crisis in Khulna - dainik shiksha Severe Heatwave: Patient overload, insufficient facilities exacerbate health crisis in Khulna Heatwave alert extended in Bangladesh for 72 hours - dainik shiksha Heatwave alert extended in Bangladesh for 72 hours 288 members of Myanmar’s security forces sent back from Bangladesh - dainik shiksha 288 members of Myanmar’s security forces sent back from Bangladesh New Appellate Division Judges take oath - dainik shiksha New Appellate Division Judges take oath CUET students stage protests blocking highway - dainik shiksha CUET students stage protests blocking highway Dhaka’s air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups - dainik shiksha Dhaka’s air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.39898204803467