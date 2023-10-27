Dhaka highrise fire death toll climbs to three - Dainikshiksha

Two more victims of Thursday’s fire at highrise building Khwaja Tower in Mohakhali area of Bangladesh capital Dhaka were brought dead to Dhaka Mdical College Hospital early Friday, raising the death toll in the fire to three.

The latest victims are Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, 63, and Aklima Rahman, 31.

Rafiqul was an engineer by profession and was the project coordinator of a company called Saif Powertech. The company’s office was on the 12th floor of Khwaja Tower. Aklima used to work in a call centre on the ninth floor of the building, officials said.

Rafiqul was rescued from the building and brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at about 12:15am, while doctors declared him dead.

Aklima was brought to DMCH at about 1:15am on Friday and also was declared dead. The bodies of the two have been kept at the hospital morgue, said DMCH police outpost in-charge inspector Bachchu Mia.

Earlier in on Thursday evening, another victim, Hasna Hena, 27, who worked at an office on the ninth floor, fell to her death while climbing down from the floor of the building, said Md Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Banani police station.

The devastating fire that broke out on the 12th floor of the 14-storey building Thursday afternoon and 12 firefighting units doused the fire Friday morning.

The fire service rescued at least eight people from the building, said Shajahan Shikder, senior staff officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The members of the Bangladesh Army, the Air Force, the Navy and the BGB also joined the operation to control the fire, according to the ISPR.