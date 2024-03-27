Dhaka Metro Rail operations to continue past 9 pm from today - Dainikshiksha

In a significant move to enhance late-night transportation options, the Dhaka Metro Rail has announced an extension of its operating hours. Starting today (March 27, 2024), the service will run an additional hour past its previous closing time, now concluding at 9:40 pm.

This decision, as explained by MAN Siddique, the Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), is a direct response to the increasing public demand for extended metro service hours. The announcement was made on March 25, marking a pivotal change in the metro's schedule to accommodate the needs of late-evening commuters.

Under the new timetable, the final train from the Motijheel station is scheduled to leave at 9:40 pm, while the last departure from the Uttara terminal will be at 9:20 pm. This adjustment will see the introduction of trains departing every 12 minutes during the newly added service hour, integrating an additional 10 trains into the daily rotation.

With this extension, the total number of daily metro trips will rise from 184 to 194, reflecting the DMTCL's commitment to improving public transportation accessibility and convenience.

Prior to this change, Dhaka Metro Rail's operation hours spanned from 7 am to 8:40 pm. The service frequency included trains running every 8 minutes during peak hours—from 7 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 8 pm—and every 12 minutes during off-peak periods, between 11 am and 2:30 pm. This schedule adjustment is anticipated to significantly benefit the city's metro users by providing more flexible travel options during the evening.

Source : UNB