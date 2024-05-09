First Hajj flight leaves for Saudi Arabia with 410 pilgrims - Dainikshiksha

The first hajj flight of Saudi Airlines left Dhaka for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with 410 hajj pilgrims at 4:20am today morning.

The second flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying 415 pilgrims took off for Jeddah at 7:20am.While the third one is scheduled to take off at 11:20am.

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated the Hajj flight program of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. He went inside the plane and exchanged greetings with the pilgrims, said a press release this morning.

Earlier on 11pm yesterday, the immigration of Hajj pilgrims started. It ended around 3:00pm, said Hazrart Shahjalal International Airport Immigration officials.

A total of 7 flights are scheduled leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia today.

All-out preparations have been taken to ensure the smooth operation of hajj flights like the past years, said the release. The government even extended the Hajj visa process time limit by five days till May11 to ease out the journey for the devotees.

According to the Ministry of Religion, 83,311 people have registered to go to Hajj this year.

According to the flight schedule, the national flag carrier will operate 117 pre-hajj flights between May 9 and June 10 to carry a total of 45,525 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia while Saudi Arabian airlines Flynas will operate 43 pre-hajj flights between May and June 12 to carry rest of the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is scheduled to start operating return hajj flight on June 20 from Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh while Flynas will start post-hajj flight between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh on June 21.

The holy Hajj is expected to be held on June 16, subject to moon sighting.source: bss