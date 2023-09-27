Former IU VC wins Vidyasagar Award - Dainikshiksha

Former IU VC wins Vidyasagar Award

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dr Rashid Askari, a former vice-chancellor and also a Professor of English department of Islamic University in Kushtia , has won the Vidyasagar Award 2023 for his contribution to education.

 

The Sanskrit College and University, Kolkata, India and Vidyasagar Society, Dhaka Bangladesh jointly handed over the award on Tuesday night, IU academic office officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier, an international conference on 'Vidyasagar and the episteme of Bengal' jointly organised by the Sanskrit College and University, Kolkata, India and Vidyasagar Society, Dhaka marking the 203rd birth anniversary of Pandit Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar held at BB1 Bharati Bhavan, Kolkata, India on Tuesday.

Among others, Mr Goutam De, former Director, ICCR, Biswadeb Chakraborty, Coordinator, URI, India, Dr. Tania Chakravertty, Dean of Students’ Welfare, Diamond Harbour Women’s University, West Bengal India, and delegates from Bangladesh-- Dr. Chinmoy Howlader, Associate Professor of Sanskrit, National University, Bangladesh, Prof. Md. Zahir Uddin Arif, Professor of Marketing, Jagannath University, Bangladesh and Iqbal Sarder, office secretary, Vidyasagar Society, Dhaka were present in the conference.

 

Rashid Askari is a distinguished academic, educationist, freethinking bilingual author, fictionist, columnist, translator and media personality. source: UNB

