Global Covid-19 cases now over 696 million - Dainikshiksha

The overall number of Covid-19 cases around the world has now surpassed 696 million. According to the latest global data, the total Covid-19 case count is 696,050,046, while the death toll reached 6,922,372 this morning.

The US has reported 108,758,605 Covid-19 cases so far, while 1,177,793 people have died from the virus in the country — both highest counts globally.

India saw a single-day rise of 56 new Covid-19 infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 440, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,032, the data updated on Sunday morning stated. The total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 4.49 crore in the country, data showed.

France and Germany have registered 40,138,560 and 38,494,789 Covid-19 cases so far, occupying the third and fourth positions in the world number-wise, and 167,642 and 176,101 people have died in the European countries, as per Worldometer.

Bangladesh reported 7 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,045,741, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,477 as no new fatalities were reported.source: UNB