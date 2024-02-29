Govt fixes Ramadan office timing - Dainikshiksha

All offices of the government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies will function from 9:00am to 3:30pm during the upcoming month of holy Ramadan.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting today with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain after the meeting.

During office hours, there will be a 15-minute break from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zohr prayers.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on March 12 or 13 subject to sighting of the moon, according to the Islamic Foundation.source: bss