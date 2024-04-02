HSC exams to start from June 30 - Dainikshiksha

The Higher Secondary Certificate examinations will start from June 30 across Bangladesh.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, on Tuesday published the routine for nine general boards — Dhaka, Rajshahi, Jashore, Cumilla, Chittagong, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur and Mymensingh.

According to the routine, the theoretical part of the examinations will be held between June 30 and August 11 and the practical part of the examinations will be held between August 12 and August 21.

Like the pre-Covid-19 pandemic period, this year the examinations will be held on all subjects and for three hours.

According to the routine, the morning examinations will start at 10:00am and the afternoon examinations will start at 2:00pm.source: newage