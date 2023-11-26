HSC results today, How to get - Dainikshiksha

The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations will be published today.

The copy of the results will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this morning.

Later in the day, the results will be officially announced by Education Minister Dipu Moni at a press briefing.

HOW TO GET RESULTS

Candidates can get their results online or through SMS.

To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type HSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send it to 16222.

For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka board with a roll number of '123456' will have to send: HSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd

source: The Daily Star