Intern doctors call off nationwide strike upon health minister’s assurance - Dainikshiksha

Intern doctors called off their nationwide strike following an assurance from Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen on Thursday.

The decision to suspend the strike was taken after a meeting with the health minister at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the afternoon.

The meeting was also attended by the state minister for health, the secretary of the health ministry, the vice-chancellors of medical universities, the principals of medical colleges, and the leaders of professional medical organizations.

The interns had been demanding an increase in their allowance from Tk 15,000 taka to Tk 30,000, an annual increase of 1,000 taka in the allowance, strengthening of security measures in hospitals, risk allowance for doctors, and payment of arrears of allowance.

Addressing the meeting, the health minister said that intern doctors are the lifeblood of a hospital.

He said that they work tirelessly to serve patients and that their demands are justified.

The health minister said that he had personally spoken to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the intern doctors' demands and she agreed to take a quick decision on the matter.

He assured them that the prime minister is sympathetic to their cause and that she would take action soon.

The state minister for health, the health education secretary, and the leaders of professional medical organizations also spoke at the meeting.source: unb